A large cannabis factory containing up to £2million worth of the drug has been found in Gloucester.

Police discovered more than 2,300 plants were being grown across 16 rooms in the disused building in Eastgate Street.

It is estimated that the cannabis could have a street value of up to £2million.

Officers forced entry to the building on Monday 21 August after receiving reports from members of the public and discovered the drugs being grown across two floors.

Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

The meter had been bypassed with extensive electrical work and police are now in the process of removing the plants.

A 42-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of the manufacture and production of a Class B drug. He remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone who suspects drug dealing or suspicious activity taking place in their neighbourhood to report it to either Crimestoppers anonymously or police.