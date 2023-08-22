Search underway for popular lion model stolen from Bath restaurant

A search is underway after a life sized lion model was taken from outside a restaurant.

The full sized big cat was put up outside the establishment in Bath as part of a jungle-themed display.

The lion, known as Aslan, was being used to cover up unsightly scaffolding erected at the front of the Menu Gordon Jones restaurant in Bear Flat.

Several parrots which also featured as part of the display - were snatched by thieves in the early hours of Friday 18 August.

Owners of the quirky eaterie have now printed "missing cat" posters in an attempt to get Aslan, who is worth £1,500 and is normally part of a Christmas lights display - back.

Restaurant owner Gordon, who has owned the restaurant for 11 years with his wife Amelia, said: "Our landlord erected scaffolding on the building which is going to be there for six months.

"Our restaurant is known for being beautiful and we wanted to make the entrance look better, so came up with a Narnia-themed display outside."

The missing poster. Credit: BPM Media

Gordon discovered that Aslan had disappeared on Saturday morning.

He said: "I had been on holiday and had just got back and was at an antique fair in the city when a man told me the lion had been stolen from the display.

“He was attached to the scaffolding with wire so someone must have come along with the tools to cut it off. Seven of the parrots also featured in the display have also been stolen.

"The display brings a smile to peoples’ faces and we wanted to do something to brighten up the building for the local community.

"It’s such a shame that someone has chosen to steal the lion and parrots and spoil everyone else's enjoyment.

"We are very keen to get Aslan back and are appealing for anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact us."

Aslan the lion is not the only animal featured on the street. Snowy the polar bear is also a favourite feature of Bear Flat at the Bear Inn nearby.

Anyone who knows of Aslan's whereabouts should contact the restaurant.