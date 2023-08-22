Play Brightcove video

A seven-year-old boy born with one hand has received a life-changing robotic arm from a company in Bristol.

Louie Morgan-Kemp finds simple day-to-day tasks more difficult than most, but thanks to a fundraiser he's received a bionic arm.

His parents started a fundraiser to buy the hero arm which is made by Bristol-based company Open Bionics, costing £13,000.

A mystery donor, now known as Billy Dixon got in touch and offered to pay the full amount.

The Hero Arm is a multi-grip prosthetic arm manufactured in Bristol.

Louie's mum Hannah told ITV News West Country: "It's amazing to know he's now got that and he can do things with two hands, I think it will give him a lot more confidence, and it will make his life easier."

"He's coped really well and been really resilient but now as he's getting older he's realising there are things that he can't do that his friends can do".

Louie is looking forward to being able to complete simple tasks with his new bionic arm like 'riding his bike' and 'cutting his food'.

The robot arm is powered by a battery and can perform a range of functions.

Helder Goncalves is a prosthetist at Open Bionics and says the 'Hero Arm' helps people to complete day-to-day tasks most people take for granted.

"It's going to be the simple things you take for granted like picking up objects, opening doors, pressing buttons".

Around 400-500 people have received a 'Hero Arm' worldwide, between the ages of seven and 80.

Helder described the feeling of seeing people use their robotic arms for the first time.

"It's really positive, especially when they first pick up simple things like a ball to see how amazed they are with themselves".

Louie has previously tried other prosthetics, funded by the NHS, but his mum said 'they didn't work for him'.

His new bionic arm will allow Louie to be able to achieve more than ever before.