The co-owner of Bristol's Stand Up Paddleboard Company says his business is at risk of shutting down for good if he can't find a new place to keep his gear.

The company have been storing their equipment in a storage unit in Underfall Yard, but the landlord now wants it back.

Tim Trew says unless Bristol City Council can agree a deal on a new unit, he may be forced to permanently close.

He said: “It’s clear SUP Bristol is vital for so many of our member's mental and physical health, and we’re a huge draw for visitors too.

"We’re asking Bristol City Council to rent us some space to store our boards so we can continue to provide for locals and tourists alike.

"We've obviously exhausted all the private options on the market at the moment and we're not looking for a handout really from the council. We're looking to rent space from them.

“The Mayor commented that the docks are for a ‘privileged few’. In fact, there is amazing work going on from many organisations in the harbour. It would be a huge loss to the city if this can’t be sustained.”

It has been a challenging year for many businesses on the docks, with increased Harbour Fees introduced by Bristol City Council in April and the devastating fire at Underfall Yard in May - which had no impact on Bristol SUP.

In a statement, Bristol City Council said: “While SUP Bristol have not rented space from the council for a few years, we are in discussion with them about potential options.”

The company has been operating from the docks since 2014 and has built up a dedicated group of members.

Helen, who has been going along to the group sessions for some time said: “Being a stay-at-home parent can sometimes be extremely isolating, so something that combines exercise, fresh air and socialising is incredible.

"SUP Bristol is perfect for ticking all these boxes.”

Tim Trew told ITV News West Country that if paddleboarding goes from the docks, it would be a huge shame for the city.

"What we provide here in terms of diversifying who accesses the water really energises and animates the harbour. We're bringing people to this area who all spend money. You'd think it's something that the council would be interested in supporting.

"It brings a whole lot of colour, life, excitement. It brings a whole load of people who wouldn't normally access the water because it's so easy to get on the water and get involved.

"It brings people from different parts of the country because we do sessions that attract people from all over the place so it brings money, I suppose, to businesses around the harbour."

Negotiations are ongoing between the council and Bristol SUP but the company says that they need to reach an agreement soon to ensure the survival of their business.