A teenager has been left with "potentially life-changing injuries" to both his legs after a crash in Cornwall involving a car and a tractor.

It happened at around 8:30pm on Monday the 21 August on the old A30, close to Innis Downs, Cornwall.

The collision involved a black coloured 1 Series BMW and a green Fendt tractor which was pulling a trailer.

Response officers, South West Ambulance Service, Cornwall Fire and Rescue, Cornwall Air Ambulance mobile crew along with officers from the Roads Policing Team were at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, who is a 19-year-old man from the St Austell area sustained the injuries to his legs.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they "would like to thank those members of public who had stopped and assisted at the scene."

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision.

If you have dashcam footage that may assist the enquiry then please contact the police here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50230228870.