A man who died following an incident in a Devon market town has been named.

David Armstrong, 42, from Newcastle, died in hospital after sustaining injuries in Moretonhampstead earlier this month.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 5.30pm on Wednesday 9 August to a property on Queens Road.

Mr Armstrong was taken to Torbay District Hospital where his condition deteriorated and then transferred to Derriford Hospital.

His condition continued to worsen and he died in hospital on Thursday 17 August.

Alan Perrin, 56, of no fixed abode, Moretonhampstead, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 22 August.