A woman has been left with facial injuries after being punched in the face during a road rage incident in Exeter.

The incident happened on Saturday 11 August at around 5pm on Alphington Road.

It took place just before the junction to the retail park and Sydney Road turn-off.

It was reported that a man used his van to purposely hit another vehicle which caused damage. The man then exited his van and punched the occupant of the vehicle in the face.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, required hospital treatment for a facial injury and was later discharged.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen what happened. They are urging anyone who has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online or by contacting 101 quoting 50230222372.