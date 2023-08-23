A charity in Bristol has taken in 26 kittens after they were abandoned on its doorstep.

The moses basket full of kittens was left outside the Bristol Moggery Rehoming Centre on the evening of Tuesday 22 August.

Christine Bayka, founder of the charity, said: "We heard a loud banging and opened the door to find so many kittens we couldn’t count them.

"The 26 appeared to be from four or five litters of different ages. They were all filthy and flea ridden.

"So we bathed them, gave them clean beds and divided them into estimated age groups."

Staff gave the older kittens food, litter trays and a comfy bed. Whereas the youngest had to be taken home to be bottle fed.

Christine added: "This is a perfect example of things getting out of hand. Please please get your cats neutered and chipped.

"We have an Assisted Neutering Program to help people on low income and benefits.

"Please call The Moggery on 0117 9243128. If you were the person who left the kittens please get in touch so we can help you get your cats neutered."