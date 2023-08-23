The manager of a tourist attraction in Cornwall has said she is "disappointed" by the council's decision to close a nearby car park.

Visitors to Bodmin Jail often leave their cars in Hillside Car Park and this would normally be its busiest time of year.

However, Cornwall Council shut the facility on Tuesday 22 August following a dispute with the town council and the jail's owners.

It says the cost of repairing an unstable leat at the car park's entrance is too much for the council to bear, after already forking out for a temporary bridge across the structure.

Cllr Jenny Cruse, who represents Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence division at Cornwall Council, told us she is doing all she can to prevent the car park’s closure.

She has informed police in Bodmin about the matter as she fears it will lead to people parking "dangerously and illegally" in the town.

The call was made after a disagreement between the town council, Tudor Hotels Collection Limited, which owns the jail, and Cornwall Council, which is threatening planning enforcement action against the town council over the matter.

In a statement, Bodmin town clerk Peter Martin said: “Please be informed that the town council has made the decision to close the car park pending the conclusion of required works to address an unstable leat under the entrance to the car park.

"The town council is continuing to liaise with Tudor Hotel Collection Limited, which constructed the car park, about the required remedial works.

“Pending a resolution with Tudor Hotels Collection Limited, the town council has been paying to hire a temporary bridge over the leat to enable the car park to operate.

"Unfortunately, due to the mounting costs of these safety measures, the town council cannot justify the ongoing costs for the rate payers of Bodmin.

"Deep excavations are necessary to remove the defective leat, which will render the car park unusable for the foreseeable future.

“Cornwall Council has also threatened planning enforcement action against the town council for an alleged planning breach in respect of works undertaken by Tudor Hotels Collection to replace the leat.

"Bodmin Town Council has appealed to Cornwall Council for financial support to address these issues. However, Cornwall Council will be in a difficult position given its attempted planning enforcement action, which has only served to exacerbate the situation.

“Bodmin Town Council apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to the public. Please be assured that we are seeking an urgent resolution of the problems.”

Cllr Cruse had asked the town council to keep the car park open for at least another two weeks so it does not impact on the rest of the holiday season.

She said: “The fallout from closing this very busy car park, which one can only think makes a good turnover, will be immense for the residents with cars being parked in every available space dangerously and illegally.

“The jail heritage museum season will have no parking space available for their customers. Bodmin Jail represents a multi-million-pound investment in Bodmin.

"It is a quality tourist destination of the highest standard and the hotel has received famous guests. It is a major local employer and has brought visitors into Bodmin.

“When I visited the jail on Friday to let them know of the closure some of the staff were in disbelief and worried they might lose their jobs.

Bodmin Jail is a popular place for tourists to visit in Cornwall Credit: ITV

"I would like to make it clear that I am doing everything I can to keep the car park open and I would ask Bodmin Town Council not to let this dispute cause further distress to their residents.”

Jess Marlton, the attraction’s manager, said the business was “disappointed” by the council’s decision and “its timing and general lack of support for Bodmin Jail”.

She added: “They’ve done this right in the middle of summer and our busiest summer season at that when the Beast of Bodmin carnival is being held this weekend.

"It’s a free event for the people of Bodmin and Cornwall. It’s very disappointing that the council have taken a decision to not support us with that, and to make it quite difficult for our visitors, for our local residents and also for the people who work here.”

"We’re working as closely as we can with Cllr Jenny Cruse on this. People will have to find alternate parking in and around the town.

"For us, it’s just disappointing that Bodmin Town Council aren’t supporting a world-class attraction and hotel which brings between 500 and 1,500 people a day into the town, which is what that middle part of Cornwall really needs. It’s causing complications for visitors, locals and how people perceive Bodmin.”

Ms Marlton said she was unable to comment further on the dispute with the town council over the repair works.

She later confirmed that Sainsbury’s had agreed to collaborate with Bodmin Jail and allow visitors to use the store’s car park for the remainder of August. “Great community spirit from them,” she added.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “This case is part of an ongoing planning enforcement investigation and as such, is subject to guidance set out by the Planning Advisory service which states investigations are confidential until they have been completed.

"As with all such cases, we will work with all partners to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.”

Credit: Lee Trewhela, local democracy reporter.