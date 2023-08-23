A man has been charged following the discovery of a cannabis factory in the centre of Gloucester.

Ylber Dajci, aged 42, of no fixed abode, was charged with the production of a Class B controlled drug.

He was due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 23 August.

His arrest comes after a large number of cannabis plants were discovered growing in a disused building in Eastgate Street.

Officers discovered the plants after gaining access to the building on Monday 21 August.