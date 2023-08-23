A new Wallace and Gromit sculpture trail will be coming to Bristol in 2025.

The Bristol charity The Grand Appeal and Aardman announced the news as they celebrate a decade since the city's first Gromit Unleashed trail.

It came to the city in 2013 with 80 colourful sculptures of the much-loved Aardman duo dotted around the city. It attracted 1.2 million visitors and raised £2.3 million at auction alone.

Following the success of the first trail a decade ago, the Shaun in the City trail came after in 2015, and then Gromit Unleashed 2 in 2018.

In 2013 Gromit Unleashed raised more than £2 million for the charity. Credit: PA

Gromit Unleashed has now generated more than £20 million for The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children's Hospital charity.

Nicola Masters, director of The Grand Appeal, said: “We had no idea in 2013 that Gromit Unleashed would grow into the global brand it is now.

"Personally, it’s one that is incredibly close to my heart. It’s been nearly 30 years since The Grand Appeal was founded.

"In that time, there have been so many career-defining moments – but Gromit Unleashed has stolen its fair share of them.

Giant gromits filled the streets of Bristol in 2018.

"I will never forget the moment the first Gromits arrived in the city on the back of the steam train driven by Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park at the M-Shed, the 6-hour-long queue to see the Greatest Dog Show on Earth exhibition at the former Habitat store in Clifton, or the elation we all felt as the very first sculpture went under the hammer at our auction at The Mall at Cribbs Causeway.

“Now, we are ready to embrace Bristol’s pioneering, innovative, creative spirit and Gromit’s inventiveness to deliver a new sculpture trail in Bristol in 2025, with our partners at Aardman.”