A Police Community Support Officer has been convicted of drink driving while on duty.

Neil Turnbull, who resigned from his role with Wiltshire Police earlier this month, pleaded guilty to driving a police car while over the alcohol limit in Salisbury in March.

Following the incident Turnbull was immediately suspended from the force.

He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday 16 August where he was disqualified from driving for a period of 12 months.

The ban could be reduced if he completes a further driving course.

A gross misconduct investigation into his actions will now be carried out.

Detective Inspector Adam Leakey of Wiltshire Police said: "Clearly, the actions of Mr Turnbull fly in the face of the standards the public rightly expect from us.

"As a direct result of his actions, he could have posed a significant risk to the public, his colleagues and himself.

"A gross misconduct investigation can now continue and we will keep the public updated as to how this develops."