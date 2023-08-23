Police have released pictures of clothing in the hope of identifying a woman who died suddenly in Torquay.

Emergency services were called on Monday 22 August to reports of a woman suffering a medical episode in Ilsham Marine Drive.

The woman died at the scene and her death isn't being treated as suspicious.

Devon and Cornwall police say that despite enquires they still had not been able to identify the woman to locate and inform her next of kin.

Officers have now released images of clothing in the hope it will lead to her identification.

Detective Inspector Katy Deer said: “She was wearing a navy blue t-shirt which had the print of four Alaskan Huskies on the front (one large husky at the top of the t-shirt with three smaller huskies underneath) and a logo with “WILD” on the bottom right of t-shirt and bright yellow Solomon Speed Cross Pro trainers, which are very similar to the image attached.

"She was also wearing faded light blue denim jeans and a grey/tan knitted cardigan, and was in possession of a large blue bag for life with an Ice Age the movie motif."

The woman is described as a white female between 50-60 years of age with a tanned complexion, medium spiked black/ grey hair and approximately 5ft 5ins tall.

If you are able to assist police with identifying this person then please contact the police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50230229534.