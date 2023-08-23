A roadworks crew decided to resurface around an abandoned car in St Austell after notices warning about the works were ignored.

Residents on Cliften Road, St Austell, had received letters telling them to ensure no cars were left parked on the road for the planned works.

However, one motorist seemingly ignored the request leaving their Vauxhall on the double yellow lines for almost a week - resulting in a number of tickets.

Rather than delaying the planned works, Cormac, the roadworks company owned by the Cornwall Council, chose to weave their way around the car, resurfacing the road around it.

The car remains on an island of old surfacing as the road around it is dug up. Credit: ITV West Country

One resident expressed his frustration saying: "Residents like myself have had to cope with a road closure and obey with the notice to not park on the road."

He went on to add: "It’s absolutely ridiculous that these giant surfacing machines are meandering around this car and makes a mockery of the ‘official’ notices issued."

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "Inconsiderate parking is an increasing issue and has a big impact on our maintenance regimes and is an issue we face across Cornwall.

"As a result of this increase we are exploring our legal options to remove vehicles situated within our road works.

"On occasion we do approach the police for their assistance, but this is not always the case and of course also puts strain on their resource as well as our own.

"We will try to resurface around the vehicle if it cannot be moved before works are completed on that section.

Roadworks company work around the car. Credit: BPM media

"The cost of returning to site for such a small area is quite significant, not to mention the impact on others of closing the road again.

"To do this we would need another legal order which can take up to three months to obtain and adds to the cost.

"The added obstacles on site can also prolong the surfacing operation and affect the quality of the finish.

"We hope in the future to understand our options in removing vehicles but in the meantime, any disruption by parked cars, ultimately costs the public more money so we would ask the public to pay attention to notices and be kind to the workforce and relocate their vehicles where requested."