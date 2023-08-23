Small aircraft crashes in Somerset taking down power lines

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a small aircraft crash in Somerset.

The incident has taken out a number of power lines on the A36 near the turning for Farleigh Hungerford.

Police were called at around 2.10pm today following the incident.

The A36 is now closed between the Beckington roundabout & the A366, while the A366 is closed between Bath Rd, Norton St Phillip, & the A36.

The closures are expected to remain in place for a number of hours. There are not thought to be any serious injuries at this time.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "We are currently assisting our colleagues at Avon and Somerset Police and the fire service following an incident on the A36 near the turning for Farleigh Hungerford.

"A small aircraft has been involved in a collision with power lines, causing the lines to be down across the road. There are not thought to be any serious injuries.

"The A36 is currently closed near the junction for Farleigh Hungerford and is likely to remain so for several hours. Please find alternate routes."

