A teenager has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving flipped onto its roof following a crash in Salisbury.

The collision happened at around 1pm on 21 August on Churchill Way South near the college roundabout.

Wiltshire Police officers say a car flipped onto its roof after crashing with another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that flipped, a man in his teens, was taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries which are thought to be serious but not life-changing.

A passenger in the second vehicle, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital for a check-up.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident or the lead up to it is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230088277."