Two seal pups have been rescued after getting into difficulty on beaches in Cornwall.

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary said they were the first two pups rescued this pupping season and appeared to mark an early start to the rescue period.

One of the seals is a common seal - the first the charity has rescued since 2019.

The first pup, a grey seal named Sienna Miller, was rescued when it was just a couple of days old, on Friday 18 August.

Sienna was found separated from her mother on a beach near Perranporth.

Volunteers were first alerted to her presence on the beach the day before, but with a beach full of holidaymakers it was difficult for the pup's mum to return.

The aim is to return Sienna back to the wild eventually. Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Despite making every effort to keep people and dogs away to give the pup the best chance, eventually the decision was made to rescue her for her own safety.

After being found with small wounds to her flippers and a lung infection, she was quickly taken to Cornish Seal Sanctuary to undergo rehabilitation, with the aim of returning her back to the wild.

Elliot Badrick, a senior animal care specialist at Cornwall Seal Sanctuary said it's a particularly difficult time of year for the pups as the beaches are still busy.

The second pup, named Hugh Grant, is the first common seal to arrive at the charity since 2019.

Hugh Grant was completely malnourished, with swelling around his muzzle Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Weighing just 8.9 kg, he was found completely malnourished on Saturday 19 August at Magwan Porth.

According to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, despite their name, common seals are not very common around the Cornish coastline and are much smaller than grey seals.

Hugh Grant was found with swelling around his muzzle and a large ulcer in his right eye, but animal care specialists believe he will eventually be able to make a return to the wild.

Elliot added: "Hugh Grant is bright and active, and we're hopeful we can help him successfully through the rehabilitation process."

Both pups are now being cared for in the sanctuary's Seal Hospital, where they are receiving regular night feeds and monitoring until they reach full health.

As the pupping season starts, the charity is now reminding locals and visitors alike that disturbance can be a real issue for pups on the beach, often leading to abandonment by their mums which in the worst case scenario, and can be fatal.

They are urging anyone who comes across a seal pup on a beach to keep dogs on leads and children away, and not to approach or chase the seal back into the sea.