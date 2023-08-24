A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body has maintained his innocence during a public parole hearing.Glyn Razzell, 64, was found guilty of the murder of his 41-year-old estranged wife Linda Razzell, 41, in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison.He was one of the first prisoners to be affected by Helen’s Law, which aims to make it harder for killers to get parole if they refuse to reveal where they hid their victim’s body.Appearing in front of the Parole Board on Thursday 24 August in his latest bid for freedom, Razzell was asked about the location of Mrs Razzell’s remains.He said: “I don’t know where Linda’s remains are. I don’t know if she is dead for sure. I am sorry if that upsets people.“I understand the anguish that my children in particular… I understand the way they feel, if there was anything I could do to help with that I really would, particularly for my children.

"I don’t know where the remains are. I don’t even know if she is dead.”

Linda Razzell's body has never been found. Credit: PA

The Parole Board said it received a number of representations over why the case should be heard in public – including that Razzell is one of the few prisoners to fall under Helen’s Law and the high level of public interest in the matter.Razzell and his wife were embroiled in divorce proceedings when she went missing and his trial was told he faced a financial settlement he was not prepared to accept.The court also heard how Mrs Razzell left her home in the village of Highworth, near Swindon, at 8.45am on 19 March with her children and boyfriend Greg Worrall.She dropped off her boyfriend in Highworth and her children at school before being seen parking for work in Alvescot Road, as usual.She is believed to have taken her usual route down an alleyway towards the college and her phone was found in a recess of the alleyway the next day during a police search.Her boyfriend contacted police on the evening of her disappearance after she failed to pick up her children from their after-school club.