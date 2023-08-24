Play Brightcove video

Watch the duck wandering its way through a sewage pipe

A video has captured the moment a duck was waddling around in a sewage pipe in Bristol.

Staff from Wessex Water were carrying out routine checks using a robotic camera when they spotted the animal in the underground pipe near Frenchay.

It's thought the animal was on the hunt for food when it wandered into the pipe from a nearby access point.

A Wessex Water spokesperson said: “Our survey teams have come across a variety of blockages when regularly inspecting our foul and rainwater sewers – but this was one of the more unusual ones.

“It’s often masses of wet wipes that are discovered, which cause blockages that can put homes and the environment at risk of pollution.

“In this case however, it was more of a moving impediment and, thankfully, our team were able to help the duck back above ground safely and none the worse for her escapade.’’