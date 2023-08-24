A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Salisbury on Tuesday 22 August.

Maurice Jones, of Gainsborough Close, Salisbury, was charged late last night (23 August) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court this morning (24 August).

The charge is connected to an incident in Gainsborough Close where a man in his 20s was stabbed to death.

Wiltshire Police set up a cordon on the road whilst they carried out enquiries. Officers say they have now recovered what is thought to be the murder weapon.

The cordon has now been lifted.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker of the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Thanks to diligent work by officers and help from members of the public, we were able to swiftly arrest a suspect and I can confirm that he has now been charged with murder.

“I would like to offer my condolences to the family of the victim who continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers at this difficult time.

“I’d also like to thank the local community for their patience and help while we investigated this incident.”