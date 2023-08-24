A lorry has overturned on the A303 Eastbound in Somerset forcing one lane to close.

The incident happened between the A358 for Ilminster and the A356.

One lane remains open, but traffic is building and motorists are being warned there is a large tailback and a current delay of 15 minutes.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "Due to the difficult location recovery will take longer and due to the diesel spillage, the roundabout will have to be re-surfaced.

They added this could take around three hours.