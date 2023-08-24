A popular restaurant in Cheltenham has announced its sudden closure.

Jonas Lodge, head chef and owner of GL50, said the "going had got too tough" to continue operating after three and a half years serving customers in the town centre.

It prompted a number of responses from customers who have shared their sadness over the closure of the much-loved restaurant in Chester Walk.

In a Facebook post, Jonas and Timea Lodge said: "That's it! After three and a half years the going has gotten too tough.

"We would like to thank every single guest who has come through the doors and let us look after them. We want to thank the staff past and present for making this place so amazing.

"Closing is sad but I'm very proud of what we achieved. Thank you, and good night."

The news comes a month after head chef and owner Jonas co-signed an open letter from restaurants in Cheltenham to MP Alex Chalk warning of the challenges the industry faces.

The letter asked for help as the businesses tried to battle inflation and rising utility bills as customers stayed at home in the cost of living crisis.

The letter was also signed by Gareth Fulford from British seafood restaurant Purslane in Rodney Road, Portia Brown from Filipino restaurant Pyesta in Clarence Street and Stephanie Ronssin from French cheese and wine bar Domaine 16 in Regent Street.

In response Alex Chalk agreed the rise in electricity bills and impact of inflation was "extremely concerning".

Jonas Lodge, head chef and owner at GL50. Credit: BPM Media

"I strongly supported measures to help Cheltenham’s hospitality sector weather the pandemic", his letter read.

"This included £42m for Cheltenham businesses including pubs like the Restoration and the Sandford Park Alehouse in the form of cash grants up to £20,000.

"That was on top of £74m for the furlough scheme in Cheltenham alone to keep staff on the books, £45m for the business rates relief, and over £30m for the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme.

"Taken with other measures, over £380m came to our town to help tide over businesses and individuals at that acutely difficult time."

He added that the government also helped with cost-of-living pressures by providing £98.6m to Cheltenham in Cost of Living and Energy Support Payments and around £70,000 a day was provided to Cheltenham businesses.