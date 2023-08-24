Children at a school in Somerset may be unable to return to the classroom in September after their main building was deemed 'unsafe'.

The Department for Education (DfE) has found Haygrove School's main building cannot be used until further notice, following a number of surveys.

It means staff at the site in Bridgwater have had to admit that the school term may have to be delayed if there is nowhere for the children to study.

Aaron Reid, the headteacher at the secondary school announced that it was with ' huge disappointment' he had been told they cannot use their main building due to 'structural concerns'.

In a statement, he said: "This means we are in need of alternative arrangements for the new school term in September.

"The DfE has promised us that it will be providing high-quality temporary accommodation on the school site as soon as possible. However we do not yet know when this will be delivered and are seeking urgent clarification from the DfE.

The school's headteacher says they are working with DfE to establish a perimeter around the main building

"This is far from an ideal situation and not what our valued colleagues and students deserve."

He added that staff are working with the DfE and hope to resolve the situation.

But he admitted: "This may cause a delay to the start of term which we very much appreciate would pose logistical challenges for some of our families.

"We wholeheartedly apologise for any inconvenience which this would cause but this is unfortunately beyond our control, and will confirm as soon as we possibly can if this will be the case."

The main building was completed in October 2020 and was constructed by Caledonian Modular, a company which has since gone into administration.

However, other schools built by Caledonian Modular have had issues with mould, cracks and flooding. In Cornwall, there were two schools mid-way through construction when the firm went bust, which led to the pair being demolished.

Two other schools built by the firm have also been told they cannot be used until further notice this week, alongside Haygrove School.

Aaron added: "As part of our robust precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of our students, colleagues and wider community, we are working with the Department for Education and structural engineers to determine the most appropriate perimeter to establish around the main building to ensure access is strictly limited and to determine any other precautionary measures which can be put into place.

"We have ourselves established a perimeter already, and will finalise this with structural engineers Thursday, at which point appropriate fencing can be ordered and installed."

DfE: 'Nothing is more important than the healthy and safety of pupils and teachers'

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department for Education, said: "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of pupils and teachers, which is why we assess school buildings regularly to make sure they meet our high standards.

“Following surveys conducted at our request, we have identified concerns with building work carried out at Haygrove School by a specific contractor that is no longer in business.

“We are working closely with school leaders on temporary measures to safely accommodate pupils and minimise the disruption to their learning."