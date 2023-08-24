A stretch of the M5 in Somerset has been closed to vehicles travelling northbound due to a serious crash, with long delays now expected.

Highways England announced it had shut the M5 in both directions between J24 in Bridgwater and J25 in Taunton at around 1pm on Thursday 24 August.

The company warned motorists to expect delays of at least 120 minutes on arrival.

It followed a 'serious collision' at around 12:20pm, which initially led to two of three lanes being shut on the M5 Northbound.

Motorists are being warned to expect long delays Credit: National Highways

An air ambulance has been called and all emergency services remain at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police has said 'it's not believed' there are any life-threatening injuries.

The M5 Southbound has since reopened to vehicles at around 1:20pm, with Highways England announcing that drivers travelling south should still expect 'long delays'.

But two lanes on the northbound side of the motorway remain closed while emergency services work at the scene.

National Highways has added that they are working to recover the vehicle and that while one lane northbound is now open, motorists can expect delays of two hours.

Avon and Somerset Police added the M5 is not expected to fully reopen until at least 3pm.

Updates to follow.