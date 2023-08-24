Seven council-owned minibuses have been torched at a depot in Somerset.

Firefighters were called to a Somerset Council vehicle compound on Silk Mills Lane in Taunton at around 1:50am on Thursday 24 August.

Crews from Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service managed to extinguish the flames and reported the fire as a suspected arson.

The fire destroyed seven minibuses - though the council's park and ride service has not been affected.

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts told ITV West Country the fire has cost the council hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"It’s frustrating that someone would demonstrate such wanton wastefulness. This meaningless act of destruction doesn’t just impact the council, but the community." She said.

“The buses were an important part of the community - they got children to school and gave people the ability to lead an independent life.

“Although it’s not about the money, the fire will have cost the council over £200,000 and, at a time when local government is already financially strained, this makes replacing them difficult for us.

“Luckily we have a great team that quickly managed to get temporary vehicles up and running so that there has been no disruption to the transport schedule. These temporary buses will remain in place until long-term replacements have been purchased.

Officers are urging anyone who was in the Silk Mills Lane area around the time of the fire to contact them, especially if they have any dashcam or other footage that could help the investigation.

To contact the force, people are being told to call 101 and give the reference 5223204747.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or through their website.