Takayo Nembhard's family appeal to solve son's murder: 'Put us out of our pain'

The family of a talented Bristol rapper stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival one year ago are pleading for witnesses to come forward to help solve their son's murder.

Takayo Nembhard, who was months away from becoming a father, was stabbed near a tube station in London on 29th August at around 8pm.

A post-mortem examination showed the 21-year-old died from a stab wound to his right groin femoral artery.

Police have made five arrests over the last 12 months but no one has been charged in connection with his murder.

Takayo's father Vincent said: "Put us out of our pain. As a family, it's very hard living at the moment knowing the people or persons who did this are still on the run."

"It's been a very long year without him. Especially on Father's Day when I looked around and he wasn't there. That day was very hard. He was always there on Father's Day."

Takayo died in hospital after the attack at Notting Hill Carnival

Vincent says he was very close with his son. He supported him as he played as a striker for Bristol Rovers academy and then as he developed into a successful rapper and singer.

Takayo's manager Chris Patrick had previously said "The kid was going to be a star."

A reward of £20,000 is being offered for anonymous information which leads to a conviction.

Police officers will be attending Notting Hill Carnival this weekend and handing out flyers of Takayo as they try to get more information.

"So Notting Hill Carnival just due to its nature has a huge volume of people and it has made the investigation very challenging. We have arrested five people who remain under investigation.

We're appealing for any further witnesses or anyone with further information to come and help us"

Vincent Nembhard says getting justice would allow their family to move on.

He said: "We know it's not going to bring back our son. But knowing someone charged and convicted for this crime would bring a lot of closure for us. If these people are still on the run, this is going to hang over our heads forever."