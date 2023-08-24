A Dr Who superfan from Wiltshire has amassed one of the world's largest collections of memorabilia from the show.

Phil Stevens' assortment of items is so large it needs to be kept in a storage unit as it does not all fit in his home in Swindon.

But Phil conceded his wife would also rather see the collection remain out of the house.

He said: "I think Sally would prefer everything to be in the Big Yellow storage unit here, rather than cluttering the house up.

"She doesn't want strange monsters lurking around the place - she's got me!"

Phil's collection includes Dr Who's most infamous enemy from across the years, the Dalek

But the superfan added that the cool and controlled conditions in the storage unit has helped preserve some of his items, with some of the memorabilia dating back several decades.

Phil has also created replicas of Dr Who merchandise as well, also being a keen model-maker.

He said: "I've always enjoyed it. I'm a model kit maker, so I tend to focus more on the props and models and behind-the-scenes stuff.

Phil also owns multiple cybermen outfits, which show how they have changed through the series

Phil believes he's been interested in Dr Who since he first saw the show when he was three years old.

But he thinks with new seasons coming out, his hobby shows no signs of stopping. Asked if he is going to carry on collecting, he said: "I hope so, yes."

"I'll start nailing things to the ceiling if I begin running out of room in here," he joked.