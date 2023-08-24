Two men were reportedly attacked while they were in a car during a robbery on Exmoor.

The incident is alleged to have happened near South Molton on 22 August on the road between Brayford and Simonsbath at around 10.20am

An "unknown number of suspects" approached the vehicle and assaulted the two men - one of whom is in their 20s and the other in their 30s.

Both victims sustained facial injuries and the younger man was taken to hospital for treatment. Property was also stolen from them, police say.

It is believed the victims may have been known to the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference number 50230229112.