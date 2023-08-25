The 39 asylum seekers who were briefly moved onto the Bibby Stockholm barge have said the conditions were so bad that one was driven to attempt suicide.

The 'fears' of the asylum seekers were expressed in an open letter sent to the home secretary as they appealed to her to help them find safety in the UK.

In the letter released on Friday 25 August, the vessel was described as an "unsafe, frightening and isolating place".

The people who briefly lived on board also described the barge as “a place of exile” and said the conditions were “small rooms and a terrifying residence”.

In the letter written to Suella Braverman they said: "We are writing to explain that we were running from persecution, imprisonment and harsh tortures, with hearts full of fears and hope from the countries we were born in, to find safety and freedom in your country and our new refuge.

"We are individuals who are tired of the challenges that have arisen and no longer have the strength to face them."

It also said the migrants onboard were "striving for a freedom that is deteriorating in these exhausting conditions".

It adds: “In a tragic incident one of the asylum seekers attempted suicide but we acted promptly and prevented this unfortunate event.

"Considering the ongoing difficulties it’s not unexpected that we might face a repeat of such situations in the future.

“Some friends said they even wished they had courage to commit suicide. Our personal belief is that many of these individuals might resort to this foolishness to escape problems in the future."

The 39 men who were placed on the barge, which is berthed in Portland Port in Dorset, were removed after traces of Legionella bacteria were found earlier this month.

The Home Office said it removed the men as soon as they learned of the bacteria and followed all health protocol and advice.

But in the letter, the asylum seekers said they were the 'last' to find out about the bacteria.

They said their brief stay on the barge had negatively impacted their mental health, describing their "isolation" and "loneliness".

“Currently we are staying in an old and abandoned hotel," they say in the letter. "The sense of isolation and loneliness has taken over us and psychological and emotional pressures have increased significantly.

“We are individuals who are tired of the challenges that have arisen and no longer have the strength to face them", the end of the letter read.

The barge is part of the government's plan to cut the cost of housing asylum seekers. Ministers have insisted it is cheaper alternative to housing migrants in hotels.

However the floating vessel, which is set to house more than 500 asylum seekers, has proved controversial since it was announced.

Following the release of the open letter, The Home Office said: “We are following all protocol and advice from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team, UK Health Security Agency and Dorset NHS, who we continue to work closely with.

“Further tests are being conducted and we intend to re-embark asylum seekers only when there is confirmation that the water system meets relevant safety standards. The safety of those onboard remains the priority.”

The Prime Minister did not comment when asked about the letter but instead has doubled down on his plan to house people on the barge.

He said: "I think the current situation with illegal migration is ridiculous. It's unfair and unsustainable.

"That's why one of my five priorities is to stop the boats. I really want people to know I'm working night and day to bring that about.

"When I became prime minister, before I outlined my plan, the number of illegal migrants coming to the UK had quadrupled in just the last couple of years but for the first time this year crossings are down."

In full: The open letter asylum seekers who lived on Bibby Stockholm have written to Home Office

Dear Madam/Sir,

We, as a group of 39 asylum seekers from different countries, are writing to describe and explain our concern regarding the current situation. We are writing to explain that we were running from persecution, imprisonment and harsh tortures, with hearts full of fears and hope from the countries we were born in, to find safety and freedom in your country and our new refuge.

It is hard to Imagine that we, who used to live under harsh tortures and danger of persecution in our country, have been forced to leave our homes, our jobs and our families, and some of us haven't seen our families for months.

This abandonment and separation from our family has been bitter and painful, and has been accompanied day by day with anxiety and nervous stresses and only a combination of hope and fear remains within us.

We arrived in Britain with the hope of a better future and, at the very least, some mental peace away from worries and past stresses. For about six months, or for some individuals, a year, we have experienced unemployment without income, the ability to study, or basic rights. Despite all the hardships and discomforts of life in temporary hotels, we were informed that we would be moved from one place to another: the Barge "Bibby Stockholm." A harsh tragedy that requires no explanation from your knowledge.

We were contacted by support organisations and lawyers and the recommendations given to us not to go on the barge, unconsciously, this mindset has arisen for all of us that they intend to take us to an unsafe, frightening, and isolated place. Because we are law-abiding individuals and wish to be recognized as responsible and good citizens in society, we decided to accept the authorities' decision and, despite all the stress and disappointments, act according to the written directive from the Home Office. In doing so, our first priority was to respect the government's decisions and follow the laws. Therefore, without the slightest protest, we boarded the ship. Even though we felt that the ship was largely a place for troublemakers and lawbreakers. But as individuals who want to adhere to laws and civic values, we accepted this decision.

This decision was very difficult, and we accepted it courageously and without the smallest objection. But how can one imagine to what extent we will move forward in this unknown darkness? Given that the government had repeatedly been warned about various dangers and disasters, stating that if they continued with their plans, those inside the ship would be endangered.

After days of fear, disappointment, and stress, the appointed day finally arrived, and under the heavy media pressure, we were transferred to our place of exile by "Home Office" buses. A confined and floating space on the water with strict security regulations, while none of us were criminals or had committed any wrongdoings, and we had no access to the city and normal life. Small rooms and a terrifying residence.

When we entered the ship, it felt as if we were entering a world full of new anxieties and fears. On one hand, the fear of facing the questions of journalists prevented us from leaving the ship, and on the other hand, no one knew what awaited us in terms of our physical and mental health, even the compassionate messages and sympathetic looks of friends had become unbearable for us.

During the few days of staying on the ship, we experienced very difficult conditions. Fear of the future, concern about the new country's situation, and the possibility of disease spreading in confined environments were among the issues we faced. The lack of sufficient information about our situation and future caused doubt and uncertainty. Stress and anxiety were evident in all of us, and we had no plans for the future.

During our stay on the barge, we were informed of concerning incidents: some people on board had fallen ill, but strangely, the official permission to release this news was not given. Also, in a tragic incident, one of the asylum seekers attempted suicide, but we acted promptly and prevented this unfortunate event. Considering the ongoing difficulties, it's not unexpected that we might face a repeat of such situations in the future. Some friends even said they wished they had the courage to commit suicide, and our personal belief is that many of these individuals might resort to this foolishness to escape from problems in the future.

These events indicate the tensions and problems we have faced in these difficult conditions and emphasise the greater importance of our mental and physical well-being in these environments.

On the morning of 11 August, news spread about the presence of an epidemic on the ship. Some of us displayed symptoms of Legionella disease, but no one responded to us, the Home Office did not contact us, and everyone was in shock and fear.

In the afternoon of that day, as the last individuals to learn about this problem, we were informed that we would temporarily be moved to a new location, so that the ship's conditions could be reevaluated. We were compelled to comply with this request.

Currently, we are staying in an old and abandoned hotel. The sense of isolation and loneliness has taken over us, and psychological and emotional pressures have increased significantly. We even lack the desire to live and perform any tasks. The absence of tranquillity, comfort, and basic needs has become our daily concerns. Striving for a freedom that is deteriorating in these exhausting conditions.

With hope for your understanding and attention, we have expressed all the mentioned matters in this letter. We kindly request that you consider our situation as a priority and support us through the necessary guidance and assistance during these difficult times. We are individuals who are tired of the challenges that have arisen and no longer have the strength to face them.

Even the presence in religious places, which were the only source of solace, warmth, and acquaintance with kind and sympathetic individuals for us, has become confusing due to these numerous relocations.

Now, we seek refuge in you and hope to walk alongside you on this path with your support and unity. We believe that with our joint effort, we can overcome these unfavourable conditions and achieve the peaceful and secure life that we aspire to.

Respectfully and hopefully,

The 39 refugees who were placed on the Bibby Stockholm

