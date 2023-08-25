Five people have been rescued after getting stuck in a blowhole in Cornwall.

Newquay and Padstow Coastguard Rescue teams were called when five people got trapped on the cliff in the blowhole at Trevone shortly before 5pm on Thursday 24 August.

All five people were successfully rescued and none of them were hurt.

A blowhole is a hole in the ground which connects to a cave opening into the sea.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Padstow said: “Five persons were recovered from the round hole by the combined coastguard rescue teams using a full rope rescue set up.

“It was a complex operation involving multiple rotations of personnel and techniques.”

The coastguard is urging people to stick to the surrounding path when viewing the blowhole.

“While we all appreciate the natural wonder of Trevone Round Hole, there is no safe access into it,” a spokesperson for HM Coastguard Padstow added.

The five people were unharmed. Credit: HM Coastguard Padstow

“There may appear to be a path at the top of the hole, but this quickly disappears due to erosion. The walls and lip of the hole are unstable, and there are multiple overhangs which could quickly give way under load.”

One of the casualties trapped in the blow hole was a member of the public who descended the path to assist the group.

The coastguard is reminding those who see people in trouble on the coast, beach or in the sea to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.