A cyclist in his 60s had to be taken to hospital after a crash in Swindon.

The incident happened at the Coate Water roundabout on Marlborough Road at around 6.50pm on Thursday 24 August.

Wiltshire Police say the cyclist was involved in a collision with a motorbike.

The cyclist was taken to Southmead Hospital with pelvic injuries.

Wiltshire Police say enquiries into the crash are ongoing, adding: "We would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, including anyone who may have dash cam footage, to call 101 and quote reference number 54230089694."