Fears grow for missing teenage girls from Devon and Reading

A search has been launched for a missing girl from Devon and a missing girl from Reading who may be together.

Police believe Shontae and Star may have travelled to Leicester.

Shontae, 15, has been missing from Reading since the evening of Wednesday 23 August. She is a white girl and of slim build.

She is 5ft 5ins tall and has long hair, dyed black, and hazel green eyes. She is believed to be wearing a black dress with white trainers and could be carrying a black backpack.

Star, 14, is mixed-race, of medium build and around 5ft 6ins tall. It is not known what she was last seen wearing and she and is known to use the railway.

Investigating officer Inspector Sarah Sanderson, based at Reading police station, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Shontae and Star, who we believe may have met in Reading and may now be in the Leicester area. However, we do know that Star is from Devon is known to use trains.

"I am appealing to anybody who knows of the whereabouts of either Shontae or Star, or both, to please report this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference number 43230378664. If you see either of them, please call us on 999.”