A man approached two young girls in the Forest of Dean and told them he would "like to kiss them", police say.

Officers are investigating the incident, which happened at around 11.50am on New Road in Blakeney on 31 May.

After the man spoke to the girls they managed to run away and report it. Gloucestershire Police have released an E-fit of the suspect in a bid to identify him.

A force spokesman said: "The man is described as being white, aged around 40 to 50 years old, and was wearing a grey North Face beanie hat, a grey and white top and blue jeans.

"Anybody who has information or recognises the man in the E-fit is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary online, quoting incident 21 of 1 June."