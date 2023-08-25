A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after several council-owned minibuses were destroyed by fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to a Somerset Council vehicle compound in Silk Mills Lane at around 1.50am on Thursday 24 August.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames that destroyed seven council-owned minibuses and reported the fire as a suspected arson.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested a man later that day. He has since been released on conditional police bail as enquiries continue.

Somerset Council also operates a park-and-ride service from the site. It said services are running normally and have not been affected.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

They are urging anyone who was in the area who may have dashcam or other footage to come forward.