Two people have sustained suspected knife wounds in a burglary which police say was carried out by 'masked men' in Bodmin.

The aggravated burglary was reported to have happened in Furze Road in the town on 24 August at around 10.30pm.

Police say three masked men entered the property and assaulted the people inside - two of whom sustained suspected knife wounds.

Property was also stolen in the incident.

A man in his 20s from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary – dwelling. Meanwhile police are still trying to trace two suspects who are believed to be known to the victims.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "There will be a heightened police presence in the area as enquiries are ongoing.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50230231722."