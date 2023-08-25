The Red Arrows are set to fly over the skies of Devon this weekend as part of this year’s Sidmouth Regatta and Air Show.

The air show will start at 5pm on Friday 25 August and will end with a display from the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic team - The Red Arrows.

Put together to demonstrate the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, the Red Arrows have been performing since 1965 and are now recognised as one of the world’s best aerobatic display teams.

Tonight will be mark the last time the Red Arrow's perform in the West Country this summer.

The two-hour display will also showcase a variety of other aircraft, including vintage classics famous for their involvement in World War Two.

The airshow will also display vintage classics including the Spitfire and Hurricane. Credit: PA

On the ground, 12-foot-high Sidmouth Giants will be parading along the seafront, and there will also be a cyclepast from the Red Arrows on bikes from 4pm.

A provisional timetable for the air display can be found below. The timings and routes may change due to the weather or other requirements.

Air Display

5pm - Team Raven

5.25pm - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire & Hurricane

5.50pm - Stampe Display Team

6.10pm - The Titans

6.30pm - Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team, The Red Arrows

Running until Sunday 27 August, the Sidmouth Regatta and airshow will also include sailing and surf life-saving races, a beach clean treasure hunt and a fireworks display.

The full timetable for the weekend is as follows.

Friday 25 August

12-9pm - food court on The Ham

2.30pm onwards - Sidmouth Giants

4pm - Red Arrows on Bikes (Clifton end of seafront)

4.30pm - Red Arrows on Bikes (Port Royal end of seafront)

5-7pm - airshow

Saturday 26 August

9-11am - Surf Lifesaving Club (main beach)

10am-4pm - Rotary Club Treasure Hunt (Watersports Hub)

10.30am-5pm - Sailing Club races (Watersports Hub)

6.30pm - Street Theatre (Port Royal)

9.15pm - Fireworks display over Sidmouth Seafront

Sunday 27 August

10am-5pm - Sidmouth Gig Club racing (Watersports Hub)

10am-12pm - Beach clean (Port Royal)

10.30am-12pm - Sidmouth Sailing Club races (Watersports Hub)

Usual car parking for the town will be available over the weekend.

There will also be additional car parking facilities at the Cricket Club (4pm-9pm), Rugby Club (10am-9pm) and at the top of Redwood Road (10am-9pm).

Parking restrictions will be in place on Friday 25 August from 12pm until 9pm on Manor Road, Station Road (between Esplanade and Ice House Lane), All Saints Road, Radway, Vicarage Road, Temple Street, Arcot Road, The Triangle and Redwood Road.

There will also be numerous road closures in place over the weekend.

Road Closures

Esplanade/Peak Hill (entire length of Esplanade from Port Royal to Manor Road) - 12pm until 9pm on Friday 25 August

Port Royal - 12pm Friday 25 August from until 9pm Monday 28 August

Esplanade (Ham Lane to Fore Street) - 8.45pm until 9.45pm on Saturday 26 August

Water users are advised that there will be a temporary Air Display Water Safety Zone (ADWSZ) in place offshore of Sidmouth Beach to facilitate the air display on Friday 25 August.

The ADWSZ will be marked by coloured buoys, and no vessels will be permitted in this area between 4.30pm and the end of the display.