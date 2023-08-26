Concern is growing over the number of affordable homes standing empty on a new housing development in Cornwall, amid a housing shortage crisis in the county.

Three years after being built, residents say around 40 flats on the Copperfields estate in Truro are still standing empty. Permission Homes, the developer, said it is due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

David Stone, who lives opposite the Copperfields estate off Green Lane, said it was “ridiculous” that so many homes have been left empty when the county is in the middle of a housing crisis.

He added: “There are a lot of people in Cornwall who could do with a bit of help to get housing, so why have all these been left empty?”

People are also expressing their anger on social media in local residents groups.

Commenting on a photo of one of the buildings, one resident said: “That’s awful when there are 36,000 homeless people in Cornwall.”

Another commented: “They were actually finished before I moved onto the estate in 2020, but Persimmon haven’t handed them over to Aster Housing yet as there was a fault with the roof.”

The development, despite being approved by the Cornwall Council, is not connected to the local authority.

The properties were built by Persimmon Homes with an affordable provision on the site of 107 homes.

The company has transferred all the affordable homes — more than 60 — and nine of the apartments to the Aster housing association.

Three more blocks, containing 21 apartments, plus several flats over garages are yet to be transferred.

Residents say around 40 flats are empty on the Copperfields Estate Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Persimmon Homes blamed the delay on “unforeseen circumstances”.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm we’ve completed the transfer of the first batch of apartments to our local housing association partner.

“Regrettably, unforeseen challenges during the build of these complex bespoke designs have extended the completion timeline for these properties.

“We apologise for any confusion or inconvenience and assure residents of our completion strategy for the transfer of the remaining properties, which are all due to be transferred to the housing association imminently.”

An Aster Group spokesperson added: “Our development partner Persimmon has unfortunately experienced some build challenges at Copperfields and we’re working closely with them to ensure that all of our remaining homes are delivered as quickly as possible.

“We’re committed to delivering as many high-quality affordable homes as we can, to help as many people as possible find a safe, secure and affordable place to live. Currently we plan to build 224 homes over the next 3.5 years in Cornwall and we are looking forward to welcoming more new families to the Copperfields development soon.”