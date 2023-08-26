Seven Dolphins have been helped back into the sea after they were stranded in a creek near Falmouth.

Falmouth Coastguard Rescue team were called to Mylor Creek where they joined forces with British Divers Marine Life Rescue Medics.

In total, eight dolphins were stranded in shallow water on the mudflats.

Seven were helped to safety by one didn't survive

Falmouth Coastguard Rescue team were called to Mylor Creek Credit: Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Coastguards say they provided safety cover and general assistance to the Marine Life Rescue Medics who took the lead in the rescue operation.

The operation was hampered because of the thick mud and water in which the medics were working.