A woman has been rescued from a house fire in Weymouth in the early hours of Saturday morning (26 August).

Crews were called to a fire in the kitchen of the three-storey house on Seven Acres Road after the family were alerted by smoke alarms.

A man and two children escaped but the woman was trapped inside, as firefighters made their way to the scene operators in the control room gave her survival guidance.

All four members of the family were taken to hospital for checkups.

In total, 20 firefighters attended the incident.

Two dogs were also inside the house and sadly, crews were only able to save one of them.

Station manager Dan Joslin, who attended the incident said: "This is another great example of how our teams work together. Fire Control staff were able to provide fire survival guidance to the female within the property and use the information she provided to direct firefighters straight to her when they arrived.

"Firefighters rescued the occupier from a window and then entered the property, they were able to contain the fire to the kitchen. We worked with our partners from Dorset Police and South West Ambulance Service to bring this incident to a swift conclusion."

