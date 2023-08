A major road in Bristol has been closed following a crash involving at least three cars.

It happened around 3 o'clock this morning, Sunday 27 August, on the A4 Bath Road.

One car can be seen on its side.

The crash happened on the short one way section of the road close to Wick Road.

Police say the road is likely to be closed for several hours for their investigations to take place.

It's not yet known if anyone was hurt in the crash