A teenager has been arrested after a car crash in Bristol left five people including a police officer in hospital.

Crews were called to a report of a suspected drink driver at around 2am, Sunday August 27

A chase followed in which a car hit a number of parked cars on the A4 Bath Road shortly followed by a crash involving a marked police car.

Four people from the car were taken to hospital. One is said to have life threatening injuries.

One police officer was also taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been discharged.

A man in his late teens has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and dangerous driving.

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to The Independent Office for Police Conduct and are appealing for any witness or anyone who has any footage of the incident to come forward.