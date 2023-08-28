Forwards Festival is set to return to Clifton Downs next weekend - with music, speakers and more on offer for festival-goers.

The Bristol-based festival made its debut last year with headliners include Jamie xx and The Chemical Brothers.

This year Erykah Badu, Aphex Twin, Bonobo, Primal Scream, and Arlo Parks are filling the top spots.

The festival also features a variety of speakers including historian, and BAFTA award winner David Olusoga; journalist and housing rights activist, Vicky Spratt; British Vogue’s contributing editor, author, and LGBTIQA+ activist, Munroe Bergdorf; and author and founder of gal-dem, Liv Little.

Arlo Parks will be playing at Forwards Festival on Saturday Credit: Forwards Festival

When is Forwards Festival?

Forwards Festival 2023 takes place between Friday 1 September and Saturday 2 September.

How do you get to Forwards Festival?

Train

The nearest railway station is Clifton Downs Station. The festival site is a 15-minute walk from the station. However, there is industrial action due to take place over Friday and Saturday, so check train strike information before you book, or find alternative travel.

There will also be shuttle buses running to and from the site from Temple Meads.

Bus

Shuttle buses to the Downs will be running between 11.30am and 7pm at frequent intervals (at least every 10 minutes).

Shuttle buses running from the Downs will be running between 7pm and 9.30pm every half an hour. After this time, buses will continue at less frequent intervals until midnight.

Please note – there will be no departures from Bristol Temple Meads after 7.30pm.

Buses will be leaving from and arriving at the Bristol Temple Meads, Queen’s Square, and Prince Street bus stops. They will display ‘Forwards’ on their destination screen.

Tickets for the shuttle buses can be purchased over on the website, here.

Coach

The Big Green Coach will be getting people to Forwards Festival from all over the UK. Information can be found here.

Car

There is no general parking on site, and parking on the surrounding roads is limited. We advise walking in or using public transport.

Who is performing at Forwards Festival?

The line-up Credit: Forwards Festival

Music artists such as Erykah Badu and Bonobo will be headlining on Friday, with Aphex Twin, Primal Scream, and Arlo Parks hitting the stage on Saturday.

There will also be talks occurring throughout the festival, including ‘Broadcasting Inequality’ with Vicky Spratt and David Olusoga, and ‘Seriously Funny – Is Politics A Joke?’ with Danny Price, Grace Campbell, and Josh Berry.

The speakers line-up Credit: Forwards Festival

What is the weather forecast for Forwards Festival?

Although light rain is scheduled for Friday, it is scheduled to ease up in the evening just in time for the main headliners taking to the stage.

Some sunshine may break through on Saturday, with light cloud and a gentle breeze forecast.

Mild temperatures to be expected at the festival, with highs of 19C and lows of 11C.

Are tickets still available?

There are still tickets available for Forwards Festival, and they can be purchased through the festival’s website, here.

How much does Forwards Festival cost?

Third release weekend tickets are currently still on sale, and they cost £120.52. Day tickets for Friday and Saturday are also available, with the Friday ticket costing £74.33, and Saturday £77.14.