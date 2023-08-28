A Cocker Spaniel is presumed to be stolen after disappearing on a walk in Gloucester.

Ruby the dog from Quedgeley, Gloucester disappeared on a walk, at Robinswood Hill Country Park, on 30 June.

A spokesperson from Beauty's Legacy, a charity reuniting lost and stolen animals said: "With no confirmed sightings and extensive ground and air searches, she is now presumed to be stolen.

"Ruby and her sibling ran into bushes on their walk, and her twin sister was terrified and hand shy on her return, pointing to Ruby having been snatched."

Ruby and her sibling ran into bushes on their walk but Ruby didn't return Credit: Beauty's Legacy

"Owners have received calls from someone claiming to have stolen her."

The charity are hoping to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A facebook post issuing an urgent plea said:"If you have taken Ruby in, she is not yours to keep. She has a collar with I.D. tag and a loving home with an absolutely distraught family searching for her.

"Please take her to your nearest vets and hand her in as a stray."