Crowds gathered for the return of the annual traditional River Windrush football match held in Gloucestershire today (28 August).

Footballers waded through water as part of the 100 year old annual sporting tradition in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.

The long-standing tradition sees goal posts placed into the shallow waters of the river, with the two sides – who are both part of Bourton Rovers Football Club – playing a 30-minute game.

The River Windrush football match has been taking place for over 100 years. Credit: PA

Right from the start of the match, the footballers battled it out to gain possession of the ball and seemed to make a splash with crowds, who looked on excitedly.

Players got stuck into the action quickly, with many running through the river to help team-mates and others trying to tackle their opponents to inch closer to the goal.

One player was seen pushing two opponents out of the way as he tried to make a beeline for the net.

In one particularly moment, a group of players were seen trying to get their foot on the ball at the side of the unconventional pitch as some took pictures and others stared with anticipation.