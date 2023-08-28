A cyclist has sustained potentially 'life-changing' injuries following a collision with a van in Ivybridge.

The incident happened at approximately 2.23pm on Sunday 27 August, and involved a cyclist and a white van on Leonards Road in Ivybridge.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Southwest Ambulance Service attended the scene, the male cyclist was taken to Derriford Hospital where his injuries were deemed as life changing.

The occupants of the van were uninjured.

Leonards Road was closed for approximately four hours to allow for officers to conduct their investigation and the recovery of vehicles.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses in the area that may have seen the collision or have dash camera footage to come forward quoting police log 0492 of the 27th August 2023.