Five people have been left injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in Tintagel, Cornwall.

Police were notified at 11.50pm on Sunday 27 August to reports of a collision involving a Mazda MX-5 which had collided with a group of five pedestrians who were on a pavement close to Tintagel Primary School on the B3263.

Air Ambulance attended the scene, together with South West Ambulance Service, Cornwall Fire and Rescue and Devon and Cornwall Police.

All five casualties were all taken to Derriford Hospital with varying levels of injury, none of which are believed to be life-threatening.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and is in police custody.

The B3263 was closed for a number of hours while police carried out investigations.

Officers from the force are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, quoting log 1038 of 27 August.