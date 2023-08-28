A man has been charged after two people were left injured following an armed burglary in Bodmin.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a property on Furze Hill in Bodmin at around 10.30pm on Thursday 24 August following reports of an aggravated burglary.

Two people sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

Jack Nottle, aged 20 and from Bodmin, has been charged with aggravated burglary, section 18 wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 26 August and was remanded into custody.