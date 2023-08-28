The family of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash near Frome have paid tribute to him saying their "hearts are broken" by his death.

Jamie Howarth died in the collision on Marsh Road in Standerwick on Tuesday 22 August. It involved a car, motorcycle and a combine harvester.

The 34-year-old's family has paid tribute to him as 'much-loved' son, brother, uncle and friend.

“We are going to miss him more than life itself. Our hearts are broken", his family said.

His sister Lucy added: “He was a great brother and an amazing uncle to all his 12 nieces and nephews, who he adored and cherished.

“He enjoyed life as a free spirit on his beloved bike, but he was tragically taken from us too soon.

“My heart is broken and no words will even begin to imagine our heartache. He will be greatly missed by us all."

Officers want to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant footage that can aid enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5223203532.