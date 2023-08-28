People heading to Bristol Airport are facing long delays and cancellations to their flights, after a national technical air traffic control error.

The "technical issue" grounded flights on one of the busiest travel days of the year but has since been "identified and remedied".

This has already caused severe delays and cancellations - delaying some Bristol flights by more than eight hours.

Flights due to leave Bristol airport this evening have already been delayed into tomorrow.

A statement from the airport reads: “Bristol Airport like other UK Airports has been affected by the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) technical issue which is impacting UK airspace.

"Customers are advised to contact their airline to check their flight's latest flight info, and before leaving for the Airport.”

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control service, said it is now working with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected.

NATS earlier said controllers had to input flight plans manually due to a fault with its systems. It apologised for the disruption caused by the failure, which is causing significant delays at UK airports.

Mark Harper, Secretary of State for Transport and MP for the Forest of Dean tweeted: "The technical issue affecting @NATS has now been resolved. Aviation Minister @CharlotteV and I are continuing to work with NATS to help them manage affected flights and support passengers."All passengers should still contact their airline for specific flight information."