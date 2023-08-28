Gloucester residents say overnight road closures are “making them hostages in their own homes”.

More than a mile stretch of road will be closed overnight while road works are underway on the A430 Secunda Way in Hempsted.

A 1.1 mile stretch between the Hempsted Lane Roundabout and the Netheridge Swing Bridge is being resurfaced. The work began on August 21 and is due to finish on September 12.

Closures will be in place from 7pm to 7am but the road will be open weekends and the bank holiday.

Residents, who have suffered more than a year of closures and inconvenience that led to huge traffic issues whilst Llanthony Road, say the latest set of works will make them hostages in their own homes.

David Bucknell said: “We are now faced with over three weeks of Secunda Way being closed each night. With little or no provision for 4,000 residents who will be made hostages in their own homes by highways.

“Highways sympathy finishes with ‘residents must seek alternative arrangements’ – just what alternatives are there? “Why is the whole section closed, why not the northern half first, followed by the southern half?

Despite a formal complaint to the council, he claims the authority has just white-washed it. “Nobody is accountable for this debacle. It was the same at Longford,” he added.

A Gloucestershire County Council spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience but explained overnight work is being undertaken to minimise disruption.

“The work is being done as part of our ‘Summer of Resurfacing’ to improve the condition of roads right across the county.

“We apologise for the inevitable disruption to residents, but hope that the improvements to the 1.18-mile stretch of the A430 will be worthwhile to create a smooth journey for all road users.

“Work is being undertaken at night to minimise disruption. For safety reasons we cannot allow vehicle access through the site during the overnight closure when work is going on but we are working on ways to allow some essential access for residents living within the closure when safe and practical.

“A diversion route is in place throughout the works and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.”

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporting Service